‘Untouchables’ Are SLPA Pool Champs

By Kingsley Emmanuel

Share this

















Untouchables reigned supreme in the St. Lucia Pool Association (SLPA) 2017 Team Competition which climaxed earlier this month at Chap’s Bar in Mon Repos.

Eleven teams took part in the competition, which was a huge success and keenly-contested by the two competing groups.

Untouchables won the competition, defeating Sharp Shooters 5-2 in the finals which Untouchables took full command of from the start.

During the early stages of the game, Sharp Shooters failed to shoot and were down 3-0 at one point. It was Marcus Toussaint and their top player Chris Bellas, who saved them from a humiliating 5-0 loss.

Sharp Shooters placed third by defeating newcomer Japs 5-3 in an intriguing semifinal. Japs, who gave a good account of themselves, at one stage, had Sharp Shooters in a spot of bother.

The preliminary stages of the competition were dominated by Japs.

A speed pool entertainment prior to the finals was won by Dwight Calixte in a time of 1:32:09 seconds.

The SLPA would like to thank all the players who participated in the competition, and the fans who came out to support it.