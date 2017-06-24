U-19 Cricket Bowls Off Monday

Share this

















Saint Lucia will host the 2017 WinlottInc/WICBC Under-19 Cricket Tournament, which runs from June 26 to July 2.

In the opening round, Saint Lucia will play against Grenada at the Mindoo Phillip Park with defending champions Saint Vincent and the Grenadines taking on Dominica at the Gros Islet playing field.

Meanwhile, the SLNCA panel of selectors has selected a strong 13-man team and four reserve players to be led by top order batsman Johnnel Eugene. The team also includes prolific opening batsman Kimani Melius (vice-captain), Wayne Edward, Denzel James, Keegan Patrick, Jard Goodman, Simeon Gerson, Nick Elibox, Haniff Antoine, Shelton St. Rose, Sanjay Hayle, Craig Elizee and Garvin Serieux. The reserves are Lee Solomon, Marlon Remy, Keygan Arnold and Jermain Harding

Matches in the tournament will bowl off from 9:30 a.m. each day.

The Windward Islands Cricket Board of Control (WICBC) said the tournament forms part of a partnership between WINLOTT Inc. and WICBC which commenced in 2015 whereby WINLOTT Inc. committed to sponsor the annual Windward Islands Under-15 and Under-19 tournaments.

The two-year exclusive sponsorship agreement is valued in excess of $640,000, with $200,000 paid directly to the WICBC annually and $120,000 contributed directly by Winlott Inc. each year for tournament prizes and uniforms for all teams and officials, as well as training camps for Windwards U-15 and U-19 teams in preparation for the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Regional Tournaments. WINLOTT Inc.’s support through the tournaments not only benefits the cricketers but also generates economic activity in the host country, especially in the hospitality sector.

The tournaments are named the WINLOTT INC/WICBC Under-15 and Under-19 Cricket Tournaments respectively and will be branded under WINLOTT Inc’s Super 6 Game.

The Under-19 tournament comes just three months after the successful Under-15 tournament hosted by Grenada with Saint Lucia remaining the winners.

The competition is played in a round robin format, so that each team plays the other. At the end of the tournament, a Windwards U-19 team will be selected for the upcoming WICB Regional U-19 tournament in St. Kitts and Nevis from July 24 to August 20.

The WICBC expresses great appreciation to WINLOTT Inc. for their dedication to supporting the development of Windward Islands youth cricket which contributes to successful performances of cricketers at the regional level.

Round two will see Saint Vincent and the Grenadines versus Saint Lucia at the Gros Islet playing field and Grenada play Dominica at the Mindoo Phillip Park next Wednesday and Thursday.

In the final round of competition, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines face Grenada at the Mindoo Phillip Park and Dominica play Saint Lucia at the Gros Islet playing field on Friday and Saturday.