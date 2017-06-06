‘Solid Waste’ Agency Undertakes Bin Removal Exercise

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority (SLSWMA) is seeking the cooperation of the general public as it undertakes the permanent removal of communal bins from the roadsides in several communities.

Removal of said bins is deemed necessary in light of the widespread poor solid waste management practices and non-compliance associated with the bins as well as the health risk posed to residents of the area.

The first exercise will take place at two locations along the Vide Boutielle road on June 2. It includes removal of the bins and a clean-up of the areas to be followed by a beautification exercise.

The intervention is expected to result in a visible change at the collection points and will help to train the public in proper solid waste management habits as poorly-managed solid waste is unsightly, harmful to the environment and poses a health risk to all residents.

The Authority encourages all citizens to do what is required in order to keep the country clean and to communicate with the Authority at 453-2208/450-7070 with respect to solid waste management issues affecting their community. We can also be reached via WhatsApp at 724-5544.