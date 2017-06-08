Remain Vigilant During Hurricane Season, Says NAGICO

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – NAGICO Insurances is encouraging its clients and the general population of St. Lucia to exercise caution and take preventative measures to secure themselves and their properties this hurricane season. The local Met Office forecasts an active hurricane season and preparation is key.

“We must remain vigilant and exercise precautionary measures,” Adele Jn. Baptiste, General Manager for NAGICO St. Lucia Operations, said. “We have had enough experiences to know that nothing beats proper planning and preparedness because one incident can be very catastrophic.”

Below is the latest forecast published by the Tropical Meteorological Project of Colorado State University, an internationally-recognized forecasting entity.

The hurricane season officially began on June 1 and runs until November 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center has predicted an above average season with 14 named storms so far.

“Based on our experiences, we are fully aware of the devastation that can be caused by these severe weather conditions. So we always advise our clients to err on the side of caution because it is always better to be safe than sorry”, she said.

Clearing debris from around your home that can result in bodily and property damages is advised. Securing important documents, having a safety/evacuation plan for your family, stocking up on storm essentials and ensuring you have up-to-date and sufficient coverage for your home and or business are some of the top measures advised.

“We are urging home and business owners to check the status of their insurance policies as well as their insurance coverage,” Jn. Baptiste said. “This is part of the awareness message we are trying to convey to the general public because experiencing a storm is devastating enough. So we must do all we can to minimize damages and possible loss.”

NAGICO will continue to provide updates to their clients throughout this period.