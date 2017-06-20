Racers To Host Largest – Ever Swimming Lesson

Share this

















THE Racers Elite Swim Club in conjunction with the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre will host Saint Lucia’s largest swimming lesson ever at the RHAC on Sunday June 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sue Dyson, Secretary and Public Relations Officer for the Racers Swim Club, said: “This event is designed to allow various demographics from around the island to take part in the basics and fundamentals of swimming as well as water safety. Many people across the island do not know how to swim for various reasons. Drowning can occur in only three inches of water and we firmly believe that since we are surrounded by water, it’s important for everyone to know how to swim.”

During the event, not only will the RHAC/Racers coaches be instructing but there will also be coaches from other swim clubs on deck to help as well.

There will be a pre-registration so as to have the number of participants available in advance. There is an attached fee to participate in the lessons. At the end of the event, there will be prizes and giveaways.