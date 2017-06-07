PRESS RELEASE::: LIAT Flights Disrupted Due To Industrial Action

Share this

















(ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA, June 7, 2017) – LIAT regrets to advise the travelling public of industrial action by the members of the Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA).

In the ongoing negotiations for higher wages, which includes the operation of the ATR aircraft, the pilots have taken action to refuse to fly the ATR 72 aircraft until an agreement is reached.

As a consequence of this action, we have not been able to operate flights scheduled with ATR 72 aircraft at this time. These actions have already resulted in a number of delays to our services and cancellations.

LIAT has issued a Travel Advisory to its passengers and another will follow at 10:30 a.m.

The following flights have been cancelled:

LI 560 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 300 from Barbados to Tortola

LI 301 from Tortola to Barbados

LI 512 from Antigua/St. Kitts/Tortola

We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking or advice on travel.

Reservations

1-888-844-LIAT (5428) Toll Free from most destinations within the Caribbean

Region

1-866 549-5428 Calling from the United States

480 5582 for customers calling from Antigua

Call Antigua 1-268-480-5601/2 from other countries

1-246 434 5428 from Barbados

LIAT’s CEO, Julie Reifer-Jones, stated: “LIAT apologises for these disruptions to our passengers and their plans and wishes to reiterate its commitment to work with LIALPA to resolve any issues.”