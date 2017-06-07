PRESS RELEASE: LIAT Flight Update

(ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA, June 7, 2017) – LIAT wishes to advise passengers of the following changes in the schedule due to the ongoing industrial action by the members of the Leeward Island Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA).
Passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook with the next two weeks with all change fees waived.
We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking or advice on travel.
Reservations
1-888-844-LIAT (5428) Toll Free from destinations within the Caribbean region
Call Antigua 1-268-480-5601/2 from other countries
1-246 434 5428 from Barbados
Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for today:
LI 560 from St. Vincent to Barbados
LI 300 from Barbados to Tortola
LI 301 from Tortola to Barbados
LI 512 from Antigua and St. Kitts
LI 393 from Barbados to Guyana
LI 392 from Guyana to Barbados
Passengers are also advised to expect delays on the services which operate today.
A further advisory will be given at 3:00 p.m.