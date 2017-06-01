P.R.I.D.E. Empowers The Youth

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – SAINT LUCIA Peers Resource Institute for Drug Education (Junior P.R.I.D.E,), a longstanding Drug Prevention Club, presents the Mr. & Miss Youth Empowerment 2017.

Junior P.R.I.D.E. has earned the reputation for excellence in drug prevention activities among youth nationally and internationally.

The objective of this unique signature event, which has been hosted since 2013, is to help our youth recognize their natural potential and their capacity to make a positive difference in their environment. This signature pageant also aims to inform youth on the process and values of self-empowerment and empowerment of others.

The Mr. & Miss Youth Empowerment is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 2 at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School. The contestants are being prepared to be judged in the segments of Talent, Evening Wear, Futuristic Wear (portraying their future career choices) and Elocution, which makes this event distinct and unique from other pageants.

The contestants are P.R.I.D.E. members chosen from primary schools on the island and are between ages 9 and 12.

On the evening of the event, besides the contestants being awarded, sponsors, facilitators and some parents will be recognized for their contribution to the success of the pageant.

The executive and management team of Saint Lucia Junior P.R.I.D.E. eagerly look forward to the hosting of Mr. and Miss Youth Empowerment 2017. The public is urged to attend and support the youth in this positive venture.