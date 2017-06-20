Opposition Warns: “We’ve Only Just Begun”

Share this

















Parliamentary Representative for Laborie, Alva Baptiste, stood defiant in the face of the government, warning that the SLP would do all in their power to ensure that government does not take advantage of St. Lucians.

“You see the last demonstration you saw? That was just rehearsal. That was just a dry run!” Baptiste said.

Baptiste issued the fighting words to the government on Tuesday morning during the debate for the Estimates of Expenditure in the House of Assembly.

With promises of taking their fight to the streets, Baptise said: “Our next demonstration will make this thing look like a Mickey Mouse compared to what we’re going to have, because the people of this country are determined to establish peace and tranquillity in this country.

“Therefore, any government, whether it’s the Labour Party or the UWP, there are things that people are no longer willing to tolerate. They want you to respect the Constitution, they want you to respect the rule of law in this country, they do not expect to be victimised, and so, you will be hearing from us.

