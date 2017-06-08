OPM To SLP: ‘No Back And Forth’

Share this

















SENIOR Communications Officer in the Office of the Prime Minister, Nicole Mc Donald, has responded to a press release by the St. Lucia Labour Party demanding that Economic Affairs Minister, Guy Joseph, be reprimanded for comments he made at a rally.

The statement from the SLP reads:

“SLP CALLS ON PRIME MINISTER TO REBUKE STATEMENTS MADE BY GUY JOSEPH

The Saint Lucia Labour Party calls on Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to explain why he has not publicly reprimanded Guy Joseph, Minister for Economic Affairs, who on May 17th on a UWP political platform shared with the Prime Minister and other cabinet Ministers, declared shamelessly that “I don’t pay anyone to do crime for me, if I have to do crime I do crime myself and I want them to know I’m not afraid. I am not afraid of them.”

To date, no member of the UWP has publicly rebuked or disassociated themselves from this disturbing statement by Guy Joseph.

It, therefore, remains that until members of the UWP government and the Prime Minister in particular, disassociates themselves from the minister’s comments, that they have no issues with these shocking statements made by Guy Joseph, and the obvious consequences.

The SLP believes that Saint Lucians deserve better from their leaders and if the country is to prosper, the rule of law must always prevail particularly at a time when crime is one of the biggest problems in the island.

The SLP is calling on Prime Minister Chastanet to publicly and unequivocally rebuke the comments of Guy Joseph or otherwise, it can be assumed that he endorses the shocking and destructive mind-set of his minister.

In direct response to the statement, Mc Donald said she was not surprised with the SLP’s issuance of the statement, adding that it has always been the SLP’s modus operandi to try to mislead people on certain issues.

She said this was a typical case of baiting for a game of back and forth and that the bait will not be bitten.

“I can see that the opposition is trying to attach a lot of other meanings to what the minister has said and this is a continuous fashion of the Labour Party to try and twist certain words of persons. The Government will not be drawn into any back and forth with the Labour Party over statements that the St. Lucian public can discern for themselves exactly what the minister was trying to convey and say,” Mc Donald explained.

Mc Donald said only a snippet of what Joseph said was picked on and that the actual message is a complete contrast to what is being conveyed by the SLP: “I think that what Minister Joseph said is very clear and speaks for itself. It must be taken in the context in which it was said. He was speaking about a certain situation, and I think he made it very clear that he is not involved in criminal activity, he decries crime, he completely abhors crime, and he has never been involved in any criminal activity.”

She urged people to listen to what the minister said in its entirety in order to understand what he was referencing so that they can form an opinion for themselves.