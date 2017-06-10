Open Dinghy Championship Rides High Wave

Share this

















ORGANIZERS for the annual Saint Lucia Open Dinghy Sailing Championship, the Saint Lucia Yacht Club have hailed the two-day event a huge success despite the limited amount of entries this year.

Twenty-four sailors representing Martinique, Grenada and host Saint Lucia sailed in one-man dinghies, Optimist and Laser classes in action on Reduit Beach last weekend.

Saint Lucian Olympian, Stephanie Devaux-Lovell, back on island from university, competed in the Radial Class comprising a field of 6 sailors. She faced stiff competition from Martinique’s MaloDesriviere who, over the nine races competed, went on to win. Devaux-Lovell had to settle for second place and the Chris Renwick National Radial Champion trophy.

Clement Martin of Martinique was good enough throughout the two days of competion, competing in the 4.7 class to claim the first place podium finish, with Saint Lucians Danny Dillon, Guillaume Chevrier and Adonai Modeste placing second, third and fourth respectively. Dillon was awarded the National IGY 4.7 Champion Trophy.

Eight competitors in the 12-year-old category faced the starter in the Optimist Class. However, when the final points were tabulated, Alejandro Vargas finished first overall and received the Ted Bull Benjamin Optimist Champion Trophy. The youngest competitor in the Regatta, Sebastian Ambler of Marigot, received special recognition as did Asher Holmes of Grenada.

Saint Lucia landed first and second place podium finishes in the Optimist fleet for 12 years and over. Jakob Harrison, who led throughout, landed himself the Jonathan Everett Optimist Champion trophy; in second position was Jake Johnson.

Meet Director, Lily Bergasse, spoke to The VOICE about the overall performances and quality of sailing over the two days of competition.

“Like in previous events, the wind is the major factor. The low winds on day one did affect a number of sailors and the level of competion was at an all-time high despite the number of participants. There was quite a bit of competition between MaloDesriviere out of Martinique and our very own Stephanie Devaux-Lovell. The pendulum swung from one to the other and it was good stuff and one expects to see the two compete sometime soon,” she explained.

Bergasse said the youth sailing programme for beginner lessons is inviting all those interested in sailing to visit the Saint Lucia Yacht Club and be part of a worthwhile experience, where there are currently two youth sailors in training for the World Youth Championships slated for Belgium in July. They are Adonai Modest and Guillaume Chevrier.