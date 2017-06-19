NWU, FLOW Sign First Industrial Agreement

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Management of Cable & Wireless St. Lucia Limited (trading as FLOW) and officials from the National Workers Union (NWU) met at the company’s Conference Room to affix signatures to their first industrial agreement.

Clerical, technical and other skilled employees of the communications company will benefit from a seven percent (7%) general wage increase from harmonization of wage levels and lump sum compensation payments.

The new industrial agreement between the company and the Union will also provide for a regime of social and economic benefits in the form of Breakfast, Meal and Dinner Allowances from $12 to $35, Paternity Leave, Uniforms, Overtime, Payment for Additional Responsibilities and Travelling Compensation.

The industrial agreement will run for the period 2015 to 2018.