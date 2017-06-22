New OECS Chair Urges Extensive Functional Cooperation

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – NEW Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, has called for deeper economic integration and more extensive functional cooperation between small island developing states.

Chastanet took over the chairmanship from Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris, and will serve for one year.

Chastanet has noted that the OECS needs to “assert ourselves on the world stage”, adding that the Revised Treaty of Basseterre must be implemented in a manner that is “strategic, innovative and fearless.”

As the current Chairman of the OECS, Chastanet is committed to continuing work on the Economic Union, facilitating business development, and promoting functional cooperation with particular attention being paid to justice and security and climate change.