National Track and Field Meet This Weekend

Share this

















The George Odlum Stadium in Vieux Fort will today and tomorrow host the Saint Lucia Athletics Association’s annual individual track and field championship.

It remains unclear as to how many athletes will be participating as information from the SLAA has not been forthcoming. However, a source told The VOICE that some of the island’s leading athletes, including those already selected for the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas next month, will be on show on both days.

The source also indicated that some officials have declined their services due to the poor treatment coming from the newly-elected executive.

The first day of competion is scheduled to get underway at 10:30 a.m. with women’s heptathlon 100-metres finals. Other events before the lunch-time break include Boys/Men’s Discus Throw, Girls/Women’s Shot Put, Men’s Octathlon 100-Metre Dash, Girls and Boys 400-Metre Run Preliminary, Women’s Heptathlon High Jump Open, Women’s and Men’s 400-Metre Run Open Preliminary, Men’s Octathlon Long Jump Open, Girls/Boys Women’s and Men’s 100-Metre Run Preliminaries, Girls and Boys 80-Metre Dash, Girls and Women’s Discus Throw.

Following the lunch break, events will continue from 1:45 p.m. with the Heptathlon Women’s Shot Put Open and Mixed 4×100- Metre Relay Age Group, Girls and Boys 400-Metre Run Youth, Women’s and Men’s 400-Metre Run Open Finals, Mixed 4×300-Metre Relay Age Group, Boys, Girls, Women’s and Men’s 4×100-Metre relay Open Finals.

The action resumes tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. with the Heptathlon Women’s Long Jump Open and the most-talked-about Girls and Boys 4×400-Metre Relay Youth Finals and Women’s and Men’s 4×400-Metre Relay Open Finals.

A combined 74 gold, silver and bronze medals will be at stake, including the junior and senior Victor and VictrixLudorum awards.

The women’s category will see the likes of Kimani Alphonse, Julien Alfred, Zadie St. Louis, Joy Edward, Allana Paul, Kamillah Monroque, Kayla Charles, Nysa Pierre, Zoe Dorville, Neema Leon and Rochelle Etienne. The boys category include Michael Joseph, Jeanmeachel Etienne, Robert Jean-Luk, Miguel Charlery, Kenneth Verneuil, Devon Moise, Ruben Nichols and Paul Tyres.