Melius, Edward Share Huge Total

NATIONAL Under-19 Champions, Gros Islet, are closer to regaining their title following a convincing victory over Mabouya Valley in the quarterfinals of the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association Inter–District Under-19 Cricket Tournament on Saturday.

In a game played at Gros Islet playing field that was reduced to 31 overs a side due to a wet wicket, Gros Islet batted first, led by centuries from former West Indies Under-16 batsmen Kimani Melius and Dane Edward, and made an imposing 287 without loss in their allotted overs.

Both opening batsmen batted with excellent composure and command as they shared in a massive opening unbroken partnership.

Melius made a magnificent 151 not out, which comprised of 13 fours and 9 sixes and captain Dane Edward made a brilliant 125 not out with 16 fours and 3 sixes.

In reply, a devastating spell of seam bowling from former Windward Islands Under–17 player Stavone Gabriel reduced Mabouya Valley to 137 all out in 26.2 overs, with Denzel James scoring 52, Chad Martial 17 and Quacy Hobson 15. Gros Islet won by 150 runs.

Gabriel picked up 6 for 15 in 6.2 overs. The other wicket-takers for Gros Islet were Kymani Sexius with 2 for 28 in 5 overs and 1 wicket each to Lee Solomon, Simeon Gerson and Keeghan Patrick.

The VOICE Spoke to Head Coach of the Gros Islet Team about the massive partnership stand. He said, “The two batsmen showed class and composure, they played real cricket shots as they made batting look so easy. The two belted the Mabouya Valley bowlers through all parts of the field.

“The 287-run partnership for the first wicket may well be a record because I cannot recall any total of that magnitude for the first wicket before and after my playing days. This was Kimani Melius’s twentieth century at the youth level.”