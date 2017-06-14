Man Killed On Bexon Highway

PRESS RELEASE – POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 37-year-old Windy Sylvester of Bexon.

Sylvester, who was last seen alive about midnight last week Wednesday, was discovered in a drain at Round the Bend, Bexon, on Friday about 4:10 p.m.

His motorcycle, registration number PG6273, was discovered a short distance away from his body.

Initial reports indicate that Sylvester was the victim of a road accident but no foul play is suspected to date.

A post mortem examination was conducted on the body by Dr. Heather Emmanuel last Saturday, which revealed that Sylvester died as a result of traumatic brain injury with global subarachnoid haemorrhage due to base of skull and right temporal bone fracture.

This incident brings to 10 the number of road fatalities recorded for the year 2017.