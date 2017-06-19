Katherine Han PR Appointed SLTB’s U.S. Rep

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Saint Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB) has awarded U.S.-based public relations professional, Katherine Han PR the US public relations contract for the SLTB.

Katherine Han PR will be responsible for promoting Saint Lucia’s tourism offerings in the United States and driving U.S. visitors to the island through strategic public relations and communications tactics.

Katherine Han is a seasoned public relations veteran with over 20 years of experience in the travel, hospitality, tourism and lifestyle sector. With in-depth knowledge and a comprehensive understanding of the North American travel and hospitality landscape, Katherine has a strong track record of executing multi-faceted campaigns for travel, tourism and hospitality clients.

Throughout her career, she has worked with some of the most respected public relations agencies in the industry representing an impressive client roster of hotels, restaurants, spas, travel outfitters, destinations and industry hospitality leaders in the world. Her professional competence and credibility and longstanding existing relationships with the media, travel professionals, influencers and other industry colleagues, has led to her ability to produce successful, far-reaching, results-driven media relations campaigns across vital consumer and trade media channels.

A graduate of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Katherine earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations, but her passion for writing has resulted in an impressive career in the public relations.

Tourism continues to be the number one industry for Saint Lucia and the SLTB recently announced that 2,000 hotel rooms will be added to the island’s inventory over the next four years. Saint Lucia’s revamped marketing strategy and initiatives will highlight the island’s credentials as a leading sustainable tourism destination while promoting the huge range of diverse events and festivals throughout the year, including the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival, the Roots & Soul Festival, the Saint Lucia Carnival, the Country & Blues Festival and the Arts & Heritage Showcase.

The new marketing strategy will also emphasize culturally distinctive attractions and activities, including the establishment of a new Village Tourism organization which will showcase the cultural assets, history and heritage of Saint Lucia. Additionally, the new marketing strategy will further develop Saint Lucia’s niche markets of romance, family and adventure-based tourism and expand the island’s offerings in the areas of eco-tourism, sports tourism and business tourism.