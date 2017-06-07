Inter-Commercial Futsal League Into Semifinal Round

Share this

















The Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Inter-Commercial House Futsal League competition continued last Saturday with the quarterfinals.

Windjammer went up against WLBL, dominating the match with 4 goals while WLBL scored 1 goal.

Ark Teleservices edged out LUCELEC by 5 goals to 3.

PCD Lucozade slammed WASCO by 3 goals to 1.

Flow defeated defending champions, St. Lucia Teacher’s Union, knocking them out of the competition with a 7-3 goal win.

The semifinals of the 2017 Futsal League will be held today, Wednesday, with Windjammer taking on PCD Lucozade from 6:30 p.m. and Flow facing Ark Teleservices from 7:30 p.m.

All games are being played at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Entry fee is $5.00 dollars per person and everyone is encouraged to come out and support.