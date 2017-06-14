Gros Islet Highway Fatal Accident

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident which occurred on Wednesday, June 7 about 9:10 a.m. along the Gros Islet Highway, near Bank of St. Lucia.

The incident involved a cyclist, which was travelling northbound towards Gros Islet and a male pedestrian, Joseph Altidore, a 74-year-old resident of Bois Patat, Castries.

Altidore was conveyed via ambulance to the Victoria Hospital where he later succumbed to injuries sustained.

A post mortem examination was conducted on the body by Dr. Wayne Felicien on last Thursday, which revealed that he died as a result of spinal injury secondary to occipitocervical vertebra 1 fracture dislocation due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Lance Alfred, also known as “Bolo”, a 25-year-old resident of Monier, was charged for the offence of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Contrary to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, in connection with this incident.

He was subsequently taken to the First District Court for a bail hearing, where he was remanded in custody until Thursday, July 6, 2017.

This incident was the ninth road fatality recorded for the year.

Investigations are ongoing in this matter.