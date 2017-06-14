Fuel Price Adjustments

PRESS RELEASE – THE Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded), diesel, LPG 20-, 22-, and 100-lb. cylinders have been changed.

The retail price for kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, June 12, 2017:

• Gasoline — from $2.61 to $2.55 per litre OR from $11.88 to $11.61 per gallon

• Diesel — from $2.35 to $2.27 per litre OR $10.67 to $10.32 per gallon

• 20-pound cylinder LPG (9.07 kg) — from $30.49 to $29.65 per cylinder

• 22-pound cylinder LPG (9.98 kg) — from $33.82 to $32.89 per cylinder

• 100-pound cylinder LPG (45.36kg) — from $188.52 to $184.28 per cylinder

• Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, July 3, 2017.