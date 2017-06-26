Fathers Get ‘Perfect Match’ From CIBC FirstCaribbean and M Motors

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – TWO leaders in their respective fields have teamed up to put Saint Lucian vehicle owners in the seat of luxury.

M Motors, agents in Saint Lucia for BWM and Mini, have found a ready partner in CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank to launch tailored auto financing options to the high-end luxury vehicle consumer segment, applicable for both new and used models.

On June 10, M Motors and CIBC FirstCaribbean hosted a cocktail reception to give clients of both corporate partners the opportunity to tour M Motors’ new showroom to view the two new BMW models and get the full spectrum of the financing offer.

Launched to coincide with Father’s Day, the financing package provides eligible applicants with up to 100% financing, auto insurance protection and repayment terms up to 7 years.

M Motors Chief Executive Officer, Mario Reyes, spoke of his excitement to partner with the bank on a business level. He described the financing product as timely for the luxury vehicle segment, and one which offers more flexibility in the arrangements that are tailored to meet them where they are.

Ladesa James-Williams, CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank’s Director, Southern EC Islands and Saint Lucia Country Head, along with senior managers of the bank were on hand to cohost the event and unveil the new product.

In her remarks, James-Williams said the bank is always keen to pursue strategic business partnerships with its clients.

“We are pleased that in this instance, this partnership enables us to make luxury vehicles accessible to not just some, but to all Saint Lucians, for whom this product makes a dream come true”, she said.