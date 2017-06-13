Edward Blasters Win By 54 Runs

EDWARD Blasters started their campaign with a 54 runs victory over Melius Challengers as the 2017 Gros Islet Domestic Cricket 50-overs round robin tournament got underway last Wednesday at Gros Islet Playing Field.

Edward Blasters, led by Dane Edward, batted first and made an impressive 274 for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 50 overs with Tyler Sookwa top scoring with 84, Tyrel Chicot 51, Keeghan Patrick 37, Stephen Mitchel 13, Benroy Papin 12, Stuart Calderon 12 and Dane Edward 10.

Captained by national youth and senior cricketer Kimani Melius, Melius Challengers’ Rene Montoute picked up 2 for 42 in 10 overs, Kyle Adonis 2 for 43 in 10 overs and 1 wicket each to Rumario Simmons, Janai Thomas and Ryan Goodman.

In reply on Thursday, Melius Challengers were dismissed for 220 in 44.3 overs with Janai Thomas scoring 44 not out, Kimani Melius 16, Rene Montoute 14, Melody Jules and Jervel Dupres with 13 each and Rumario Simmons 11.

Bowling for Edward Blasters, Windward Islands Under-15 captain Keygan Arnold bagged 3 for 33 in 10 overs, Benroy Papin 3 for 37 in 6 overs, Keeghan Patrick 2 for 25 in 9 overs, Tyler Sookwa 2 for 26 in 5.3 overs and 1 wicket to Stuart Calderon.

Matches in the tournament continue this Thursday from 3:00 p.m. at the Gros Islet playing field when Gerson Strikers, captained by Simeon Gerson, take on Goodman Warriors led by Jard Goodman.

Gerson Strikers squad reads: Simeon Gerson (captain), Vernillius Gabriel, Lee Solomon, Zidane Arthur, Ackeem Auguste, Kenrick Victor, Kymani Sexius, Kester Charlemagne, Mc Kenny Clarke, Udell Preville, Daniel Edwin, Mc Kale Edwin, Marlon Remy, O’ Larry Alfred, Shakim Scott and Mark Mondesir. Team Manager is Sophia Gerson.

Jard Warriors squad reads: Jard Goodman (captain), Dexter Solomon, Garvin Serieux, Stavone Gabriel, Rahym Joseph, Sergeo Auguste, Mateo Boulogne, Veron Preville, Dudley Charles, Millan David, Denzel Albert, Qwaine Henry, Jermaine Harding, Zachary Preville, Jason Collymore and Jaden Elibox. Team Manager is Lucy Goodman.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Gros Islet Cricket Organizing Committee, Joseph Hall, told The VOICE that the main objective is to develop the young cricketers, adding that was the reason why having a T20 tournament was avoided. He said the emphasis is to allow the players to bat for long periods, thereby giving them the opportunity and ability to understand the game so they can develop physically and mentally.

“The local season is almost done and the organizing committee has already started planning for 2018. Cricket fans in Gros Islet will see a lot more competition for the Under-19s but we are also looking to concentrate heavily on the Under-13 players,” Hall said.