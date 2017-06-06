EC Global, GK Insurance Unveil ‘Angel Advantage Plus’

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – FEMALE drivers have every right to be treated like angels. Based on this philosophy, GK Insurance, through its agents, EC Global Insurance Agency, has unveiled the new Angel Advantage Plus Insurance Policy. The revamped policy is tailored exclusively for female drivers and offers a slew of benefits to its policyholder.

EC Global Agency Manager, Anne Marie Herman, explained, “Angel Advantage Plus offers female drivers over the age of 24 added value, coverage and support. Policyholders will be fully protected against accidental damage, catastrophe/perils, fire and theft, legal defense costs and so much more. If you’ve had an accident, GK Insurance and EC Global will help you get back on your feet faster with medical expense benefits, replacement of personal effects and new vehicle replacement.”

Over the next weeks, new and existing Angel Advantage Plus policyholders will qualify for giveaways including event tickets, gift packs and spa treatments. Truly one for the angels!

For over 13 years, EC Global was one of the most trusted names in general insurance. EC Global Insurance Agency (est. 2014) agents for GK Insurance, continue to offer a full suite of insurance products. GK insurance is ranked as one of the top insurers in the region, and part of the Grace Kennedy Group.