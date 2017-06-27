Courts Jets Secures Final Spot

Share this

















BASKETBALL action continues tomorrow evening in the 2017 Saint Lucia Basketball/KFC National League with the second semifinal match at the Beausejour Indoor Practice Facility. From 7:00 p.m., VBCC Warlords play Morne Gladiators.

On Friday evening, despite a low turnout at the BIPF, the first semifinal matchup featured defending champions Courts Jets who defeated Canaries 51-32.

The boys from the west coast, who defeated Vieux Fort’s Run ‘N’ Gun in their quarterfinal game, only fielded 7 players on the night.

KFC Player of the Game Glenn Antoine finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds and Keegan Preville also contributed 11 points and 4 steals for the defending champions.

Chris Alexander led Canaries’ losing effort with 11 points.

Courts Jets now await the winner of tomorrow evening’s second semifinal matchup.

Meanwhile, basketball action returns to the BIPF on Saturday for the third place playoff and finals scheduled from 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. respectively.