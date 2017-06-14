BOSL Volunteers Answer NCF’s Call

PRESS RELEASE – BANK of Saint Lucia (BOSL) continues to honour its commitment to the National Community Foundation (NCF). At the recently-held National Telethon on May 28, BOSL volunteers donned in signature orange t-shirts were the first to man the pledge telephone lines.

The orange army members were happy to fulfill their role in soliciting and receiving pledges, as all parties worked toward achieving the fundraising target. BOSL also proudly announced its generous contribution of EC$20,000 in support of the Foundation’s community programmes.

The Bank has been a loyal supporter of the NCF since its inception in 2002, when it donated an initial EC$20,000. Since the NCF began hosting its Annual National Telethon, the Bank of Saint Lucia and parent company, ECFH, have contributed just shy of EC$300,000 and have been partners ever since.

BOSL’s consistent support of the NCF is in keeping with its corporate social commitment to the socio-economic improvement of all Saint Lucians, particularly the vulnerable among us. The Bank extends special thanks to the many persons who pledged during the telethon and continues to support the work of the NCF.