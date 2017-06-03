Annual Optimist and Laser Dinghy Championship Starts Today

Share this

















THE Saint Lucia Yacht Club stages its annual Open Dinghy Championships today with races commencing from 9:00 a.m. and continuing tomorrow.

According to the organizers, this year’s fleet of Optimist and Laser Dinghies will be sailed by Saint Lucia’s young sailors in the Yacht Club’s Youth sailing programme as well as older sailing champions, including 2016 Olympian Stephanie Devaux Lovell, who will be in action alongside Danny Dillon, Guillaume Chevrier and Adonai Modeste.

Like previous years, a French contingent from Martinique will join the showpiece and for the first time Grenada will compete with a team of six sailors.

After much discussions and eight years of its staging, the event has now been recognized by the Caribbean Sailing Association.

The event is sponsored by Johnsons Marine Hardware, Island Water World, IGY Marinas, CATS 1995 Ltd, Blue Waters, DSL Yachting, Massy Foods, Ferrands Dairy Cariquisine and Peppers Toy Store.

The public is invited to witness the races free on board Endless Summer CATS 1995 Ltd. on Sunday. Endless Summer will leave the dock at IGY Rodney Bay Marina from 8:30 a.m. However, if you miss it there, you can board from the beach at the Yacht Club at 9:00 am.