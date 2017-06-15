Under-15 Teams Jostle For Position Ahead Of Quarterfinals

Share this

















THE final round of preliminary group stage matches in the Department of Youth and Sports 2017 Under-15 Schools Cricket Tournament took place on Thursday with wins for Babonneau Secondary, Corinth Secondary, Micoud Secondary and Soufriere Comprehensive.

At the Mindoo Phillip Park, Babonneau Secondary remained unbeaten, defeating Leon Hess Comprehensively by 32 runs. Batting first, Babonneau was dismissed for 109 in 34.1 overs with Jed Alexander leading the scoring with 33 runs. Levi Edward and Yannick Noel chipped in with 11 each. Bowling for Leon Hess, Denzel Albert took 3 for 16 in 8 overs, Jaden Elibox 3 for 26 in 8 overs and Shawnil Edward 2 for 4 in 3.1 overs.

In reply, Leon Hess was bowled out for 77 in 24.3 overs with only Jaden Elibox (33) offering any resistance. For Babonneau, the main wicket-takers were Tarryck Edward (3 for 8 in 4 overs), Caleb Thomas (2 for 18 in 6.3 overs) and Javan James (2 for 22 in 6 overs).

At the Gros Islet Playing Field, Corinth Secondary defeated Ciceron Secondary by 90 runs. Batting first, Corinth made 151 all out in 28.4 overs, with Daniel Edwin top scoring with 40. Shahid Roberts and Kerick James made 15 each while Corney Raphael and Nyhim Weeks made 14 each. Bowling for Ciceron, Jamal Wilfred had 3 for 13 in 4 overs, Eddie Sydney 3 for 42 in 6 overs, Ishmael Clement 2 for 31 in 7 overs and Noel Leo 2 for 31 in 8 overs.

In response, Ciceron was dismissed for 61 in 12.4 overs, with Jn. Quane Mon Louis scoring 14, with 13 each from Noel Leo and Ismael Clement. Bowling for Corinth, Dari Green had 4 for 8 in 3 overs and Que Actie 4 for 17 in 3 overs.

At the Dennery Playing Field, undefeated Micoud Secondary recorded a comfortable 6-wicket victory over Grande Riviere Secondary. Grande Riviere batted first and were 95 all out in 20.2 overs with DarneilDeterville scoring 24 and Devin Recai 11 not out. For Micoud, the chief wicket-takers were Brent Edward (3 for 15 in 5 overs), Keon Gaston (3 for 18 in 5.2 overs), Dichege Henry (2 for 24 in 5 overs) and Neon Deterville (2 for 36 in 5 overs).

Micoud replied, finishing on 96 for 4 in 17.4 overs with Dichege Henry remaining unbeaten on 30 runs and Deon Deterville contributing 13.

At the Piaye Playing Field, Soufriere Comprehensive defeated Vieux Fort Comprehensive by 50 runs. Soufriere Comprehensive batted first and were dismissed for 158 in 34 overs with Danielle Jn. Baptiste leading the scoring with 62, Taylor Desir (18) and Stephan Joseph (13). Bowling for Vieux Fort Comprehensive, Kimani Lawn had 4 for 41 in 8 overs and Bernard Calixte 3 for 31 in 8 overs.

In response, Vieux Fort Comprehensive were dismissed for 108 in 29.4 overs with Hansy Mason scoring 30. Bowling for Soufriere, John Modeste had 3 for 15 in 8 overs, D’Andre Nestor 2 for 11 in 2 overs and Richie Williams 2 for 19 in 8 overs.