WTFL Travel & Tourism Conference focuses on “Staying Relevant in Uncertain Times”

PRESS RELEASE – Global leaders in travel and tourism are coming together at the 5th World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) which will be held under the theme “Stay Relevant in Uncertain Times!”

The WTFL takes place from May 3-5, 2017 in Lucerne, Switzerland and is a platform where three generations — the public and private sectors as well as all the different subsectors of the industry — meet in one room and work together on the future of our industry.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is currently in Switzerland for the conference along with Minister responsible for Tourism, Dominic Fedee.

The Forum is a combination of hot topics, inspiring keynote speeches, expert panels and robust roundtable discussions.

In the Prime Minister’s absence, Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports and Local Government, Lenard Montoute, will serve as acting Prime Minister.