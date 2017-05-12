‘Writers Forum’ To Tour Schools

Share this

















DURING the month of May, Reading Month, the Saint Lucia Writers Forum will be undertaking a tour of schools around the island. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Forum is undertaking this project and this year’s theme is “You are a fuller person when you read”.

This year’s tour begins on Wednesday, May 15 with schools in the Micoud area, inclusive of Blanchard Combined, Desruisseaux Combined and AnseGer Secondary. While the members will be sharing some of their own work, they will also be reading books by local young authors from Soufriere Comprehensive. They will be reading from culturally relevant material, including:

• Joan and the Masqueraders by FeresiaVitalis

• The True Meaning of JounenKweyol by Iyanna Seales

• Defending the Wicket: Darren Sammy in pursuit of a dream by Naima Joseph

• Pinky Saves the Sea by Debbie Dolor

• The Unexpected Kindness by DavanMagloire

In the coming days and weeks, the group intends to visit the Bouton Combined, Les Etangs Combined, La Croix Maingot Combined, Choiseul Secondary, Roblot Combined, River Doree Anglican Combined, Dame PearletteLouisy, Castries Comprehensive, Babonneau Secondary, Balata Primary, Fond Assau Combined and La Guerre Combined.

Among the highlights of Reading Month celebrations last year was a visit to the Boredalais Correctional Facility.