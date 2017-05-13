Women’s U-16 Football Finals Today

Share this

















THE much-anticipated Saint Lucia Football Association Women’s Under-16 third place playoff and finals will take place at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds from 5:00 p.m. today.

Contesting the third place silverware are Marchand and Gros Islet; the two teams lost their semifinal matches last weekend at the same venue. Marchand went down to Soufriere 11-0 while Vieux Fort South breezed past Gros Islet 5-0.

At 7:00 p.m., Soufriere and defending champions Vieux Fort South will face each other. The two teams entered the finals undefeated and have not conceded a goal thus far. In fact, they have scored a combined 61 goals in six matches.

On the way to the finals, Soufriere scored 34 goals, defeating Micoud 13-0, Dennery 10-0 and Marchand 11-0. The lead goal scorer for Soufriere is Nicofia Joseph with 14.

Vieux Fort South’s tally on the road to the final was 27. They defeated Dennery 14 – 0, Micoud 8-0 and Gros Islet 5-0. The lead goal scorer for Vieux Fort South is Krysan St. Louis with 13.

Soufriere is expected to depend heavily on their prolific goal scorer and national player Nicofia Joseph, who will have alongside her Cassandra Shepherd, Sasha Alcide, Tanika Bernard and Joniya Charlemagne — all goal scorers in the tournament thus far.

The defending champions, VFS, looked solid in defense and a handful while attacking, as they will be going all out to defend the championship they won last year. With seven national Under-15 players on its roster, VFS will start as favourites playing in front of their home support.

Their leading goal scorer, Krysan St. Louis, is certainly the one to watch as her stylish play combined with her lightning speed may well pose a threat to the opposition. However, one cannot count out the likes of her twin sister Kira St. Louis, along with IllanaLashley, Faith Emmanuel, ShakeraClasse (captain), and the 2016 SLFA junior footballer of the year Britanya St. Prix, who have all found the back of the nets as well.

The Soufriere squad reads: Renalla Francis, Geann Francis, Nicofia Joseph, Joniya Charlemagne, Tanika Bernard, Tiffany Allain, SteffonyAllain, Sasha Alcide, Casandra Shepherd, Tiffany Jn. Pierre, Twinkle Charles, Debora St. Rose, Tessa Rigobert, Destina Julien, Rakeal John, NanishaProspere, PinkyFontenelle, and Briana Constantine. The team’s Head Coach is Manix Felix.

The VFS squad reads: Keena Lionel, Krysan St. Louis, ShakeraClasse, Breanna Imbert, IllanaLashley, Britanya St. Prix, Faith Emmanuel, NebiaMontrope, Giana Hilton, Sage Lionel, Kailar Mathurin, KaiaanaJankie, Pricilla Ambrose, Megan Cadette, Nadlile Evans, Kira St. Louis, Melika Mc Farlane and Gia Classe. The team’s Head Coach is Denroy Mathurin.