VSADC Receives Much-Needed Gear

THE VSADC Youth Academy was the grateful recipient of players’ and coaches’ uniforms, thanks to the generosity of duty-free retailer Del Sol Ltd. and Peter & Company Distribution (PCD) through its Pine Hill Juice and Lucozade sports drink brands last weekend.

In a short handover ceremony held at the SAB playing facility and attended by Academy members, parents, coaches, sponsors’ representatives and VSADC executive members, the Academy received Del Sol branded uniforms for its coaches, Pine Hill-branded uniforms for its Under-12 and Under-14 teams and Lucozade-branded uniforms for the U-16 and -18 teams. These youth teams are expected to participate in various youth tournaments in the coming months.

On hand to present the coaches’ uniforms was Ryan Cazaboun of Del Sol Ltd. Cazaboun expressed his company’s delight in assisting a grassroots football programme, especially one which targeted inner city kids.

Also in attendance was Krystal Francois, Brand Manager of Pine Hill, who reiterated Pine Hill’s commitment to local youth and sports. Francois also expressed satisfaction that the VSADC U-13 team was currently performing extremely well in the Northern Zone Under-13 tournaments and urged the team to continue to aim for excellence.

Emerson Auguste of Peter & Company Distribution officially presented the Lucozade-branded uniforms to the VSADC Youth Academy’s U-16 team and he, too, commented on the proud history of Lucozade in local youth sports, especially track and field.

On hand to receive the uniforms on behalf of VSADC were club president, Curtis Paul and Secretary Craig Anderson.