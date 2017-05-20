‘SUPER LEAGUE’ Semis Tonight

Share this

















THE semifinal round of the third edition of the Vizions Entertainment/SLFA Super League Football Tournament takes place at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground today.

In the first semifinal from 6:30 p.m., Central Castries will play the National Under-21 team, who are currently on a 4-match winning streak.

In the second semifinal slated for 8:30 p.m., Vieux Fort South will take on Canaries. Vieux Fort South, last year’s finalists, will start as favourites going into this game, but a win for Canaries will secure them their place in the final for the first time in the tournament’s history.

What makes it even more interesting is that if the National Under-21 team defeats Central Castries, they will play Canaries should Canaries win. The last time the two teams met was in the opening encounter in Group 3 at the Soufriere Mini Stadium with the game ending 1-1.

Meanwhile, on their way to the semifinal the National Under-21’s played five matches, finishing second in Group 3 with 3 wins and a draw (10 points).

The National Under-21 squad reads: Vino Barcelette, AlvinusMayers, Shervin George, Kimlan Mason, Keeroy Lionel, Jahzani Henry, Delon Neptune, Melvin Doxilly, Cassius Joseph, Aaron Richards, Erickson Reid-Magloire, Allain Ashby, YodFevrier, Darvel Edward, Nangee Philip, Joshua Chassang, Zacherius Simon and JervelTobierre. Head Coach is Francis Lastic.

The Central Castries squad reads: Kennedy Duncan, Zachary Leriche, Tarde Modeste, Jervis Valcin, Kervon Alcindor, Shaquille Degazon, Kingsley Henry, Travis Valcin, Jonathan Symphorien, Anthony Christopher, Javier Charlouis, Garvey Auguste, Troy Fanis, Steve Henry, Jn. Clause Xavier, Ethan Joseph and Sherick Anthony. Head Coach is Sean Kerton.

The Vieux Fort South squad reads: Vernel Montoute, Leon Alexander, Jamil Joseph, Jamal Descartes, Hassan Evans, Antonio Joseph, Kemp Edgar, Duncan Gopal, SarnSavery, Antonius Mayers, Gregson President, Dwayne Charles, Kurt Joseph, Trysan St. Louis, Noah Nicholas, Delan Henry, Bernard Edward and LianSarvery. Head Coach is Emmanuel Bellas.

The Canaries squad reads: Quami Jones, Bradley Tisson, Mczerious Nicholas, Thomas Edward, Rick Leonty, Nick Longville, Steven Longville, Antoine Wilfred, Docus Prospere, David Henry, Dwayne Jn. Baptiste, Maverick St. Omer, Robert Regis, Donavan Jn. Baptiste, Iunda Duncan, O’Neal Toussaint and Nico Tisson. Head Coach is Dominic Leonty.