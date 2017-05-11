St. Lucians Encouraged to Donate Blood to Save a Life

Share this

















Residents of Vieux Fort and environs are being encouraged to help save a life by making a blood donation.

St. Jude Hospital, the main healthcare provider in the south of the island, is hosting a blood donation drive on Friday, May 12 to help replenish its limited supplies.The event will take place at the Get Well Medical Center in Vieux-Fort, located next to the Vieux Fort bus stand between 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Blood donations are critically important to St. Jude Hospital as there is a constant need for lifesaving blood. It also helps to ensure that the hospital maintains a healthy and adequate supply of blood in stock.

St. Jude Hospital is encouraging members of the public to come out in large numbers to give the gift of life. Anyone 17 years old and above can donate blood. Healthcare professionals will be available to provide counseling and ensure that donors are healthy enough to make donations.

Experts advise that repeated blood donations can lead to a longer life by helping to improve the flow of blood in the body and balancing iron levels in the blood.

All donors will receive a free malt beverage at the end of their donation to help replenish their blood volume.

St. Jude Hospital reminds the public that the blood you give today could end up saving your life tomorrow!