SRDF Hosts Community Sensitization in Fond St. Jacques Tonight

The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) is continuing its community outreach and sensitization programme.

To that end, the organization will be hosting a community meeting in Fond St. Jacques on Wednesday May 24. The Foundation’s objective is to engender participation and create a sense of ownership in the embryonic stages of developmental plans for the area.

According to Corporate Administration and Communications Manager, Lester Cazaubon, “The organization’s new thrust is to ensure all communities in Soufriere become partners with the organization in realizing set goals and its mandate to spur sustainable economic development.”

The meeting’s agenda includes the Foundation’s plans for creating frameworks geared at establishing community-based tourism initiatives and income generation possibilities.

The meeting will be held at the Community Resource Centre and commences at 7:00 p.m.

All community members are cordially invited to be part of this consultation.