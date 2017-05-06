SJC Past Students Receive Scholarships

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – TWO former students of St. Joseph’s Convent (SCJ) have received scholarships to pursue studies at tertiary education institutions in Saint Lucia. The scholarships are provided by the St. Joseph’s Convent Alumnae Association in Toronto.

Leeryk A. De Lima, a student of Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, was awarded the Emily Ogilvie Memorial Scholarship while Darlene M. Francis, a student of the International School, Saint Lucia, will receive the St. Joseph’s Convent Toronto Alumnae Association scholarship.

The Emily Ogilvie Memorial Scholarship is worth two thousand Canadian dollars while the SJC Alumnae Association scholarship is worth one thousand dollars.

Emily Ogilvie, nee Steele, was an alumnus of St. Joseph’s Convent and was a founding member of the association in Toronto. She served as president for five years.

According to the association’s president, Althea Regis, the association was looking for students with demonstrated leadership skills, as well as creativity and above average intelligence.

“Both young ladies demonstrated an abundance of those qualities. We look forward to great things from them in the future. We are so pleased to be able to assist them in their educational journey,” she said.