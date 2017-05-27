Schools Swimming Championships Monday

Share this

















OVER 120 students from a combined eleven primary and secondary schools and the Boys Training Centre will converge at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre on Monday as the Department of Youth Development and Sports and Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association will host the annual Primary and Secondary Schools Swim Championships.

The primary school segment of the championship will commence at 9:00 a.m. and will run until 12.00 noon while the secondary school students will take to the pool from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A number of the island’s leading swimmers will be in action representing their various schools. They include national swimmers Naima Hazell, Ethan Hazell (Tapion Private), Naekeisha Louis, Mikaili Charlemagne, Mikaela Casimir, Anya and Maya Hilaire, Eden Crick (SJC), Jayhan Odlum-Smith (Corinth), Katie Kyle (Leon Hess), Terrel Monplaisir, Ziv Reynolds (SMC), D’ Andre Blanchard (Camille Henry Memorial).

The participating primary schools are Montessori (defending champions), Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary, Tapion Primary, Gros Islet Primary and International School.

Defending champions St. Joseph’s Convent will lead the charge in the secondary schools division against Corinth Secondary, Castries Comprehensive, Soufriere Comprehensive, Leon Hess Comprehensive, St. Mary’s College and the Boys Training Centre.