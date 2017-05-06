Piton Beer Goes Gold Again

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – PITON Beer will take a bow once again for exceptional performance when it comes to taste and quality. The locally-produced brew has exceled for the second year in a row and has been awarded Gold Medal at the Monde Selection 2017 Quality Awards.

Windward and Leeward Brewery Limited (WLBL), producers of the signature Piton Lager Beer, is elated at the news that Monde Selection, the International Institute for Quality Selections based in Brussels, Belgium, has continued to recognize Piton Beer’s excellence.

“As the Piton Beer Brand Manager, I am elated that we have won another Gold award. We need to be proud that the quality of Piton Beer has been recognized internationally. For WLBL, this signifies that our locally-brewed Piton Beer is world-class. We have been working hard on reigniting the passion for Piton Beer and have some exciting plans in store for 2017,” stated Sylvester Henry.

Henry added: “Piton Beer has continued to reinforce its excellence in taste and quality and truly is a product Saint Lucians and Windward and Leeward Brewery Limited continue to be proud of and our exceptional brew has been acclaimed on the world stage.”

According to Sebastian Sanchez, Managing Director of WLBL, “This Award is a validation of the efforts of all involved and WLBL’s commitment to produce and distribute high-quality products to our customers. Winning this prestigious award for a second year in a row is not simply a matter of luck. This accomplishment is a result of consistent hard work. It is done with passion for quality and supported with significant investment in equipment, training and brands. For us, it’s time to celebrate and we share this prize with all the WLBL employees who make this success possible.”

The evaluation of beer by Monde Selection is conducted through the collaboration of the best Belgian experts who taste and individually evaluate and score the beers. The upcoming Monde Selection Annual Award Ceremony will be held in Malta on May 29 and 30, 2017.