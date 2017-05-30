Pierrot Man is 26th Homicide

Share this

















Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 49-year-old resident of Pierrot Vieux Fort, namely Moses Clovis, also known as ‘The Mole’.

Officers from the Vieux Fort Police Station received a report of a suspicious death about 11:55 a.m. on Sunday at Boriel Beach, Pierrot.

Clovis’ body was discovered in a rocky area along the seafront with multiple apparent bruises. He was formally pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem is to be scheduled for a subsequent date.

There are currently six people in police custody assisting with investigations.

This was the twenty-sixth homicide for the year.