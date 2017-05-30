Pierrot Man is 26th Homicide

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 49-year-old resident of Pierrot Vieux Fort, namely Moses Clovis, also known as ‘The Mole’.
Officers from the Vieux Fort Police Station received a report of a suspicious death about 11:55 a.m. on Sunday at Boriel Beach, Pierrot.
Clovis’ body was discovered in a rocky area along the seafront with multiple apparent bruises. He was formally pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.
A post mortem is to be scheduled for a subsequent date.
There are currently six people in police custody assisting with investigations.
This was the twenty-sixth homicide for the year.
1 Comment
THE FAMILY OF HIPPOLYTE GLASGOW A HARD WORKING SAINT LUCIAN FAMILY MAN WHO WAS WAS MURDERED.
THE FAMILY WILL SUFFER THE REST OF THEIR LIVES SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO SEE THE RELEASE OF THESE COLD REMORSELESS AND VICIOUS KILLERS THAT STOLE GLASGOW LIFE AND THE THE BELOVED FATHER ,SON ,BROTHER , GRANDFATHER AND FRIEND OF ALL ST .LUCIAS .
PLEASE RESPECT THE MEMORY AND WISHES OF THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF HIPPOLYTE GLASGOW DONT LET THESE KILLERS EVER THE FREEDOM AND DIGNITY OF LIFE WHICH HE STOLE FROM GLASGOW HIS FAMILY AND FRIEND .