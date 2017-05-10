Opposition Leader Responds Today

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – Leader of the Opposition, Philip J, Pierre, will at 4:00 p.m. today respond to the Budget Address delivered yesterday by Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet.

This is the first time in recent history that the Opposition has been asked to respond to the Prime Minister the day after his delivery.

In spite of the short notice, Pierre says that he was ready to discuss with St. Lucians the implications of the Prime Minister’s Budget Address and the impact it will have on their daily lives.

Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Parliamentary Representative for Castries South, is expected to address the House this around 8:00 p.m. today.