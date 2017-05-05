MASL Statement On Road Safety

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Media Association of Saint Lucia (MASL) remains concerned that vehicular accidents continue to take a toll on the citizenry, often resulting in injury – and worse — loss of life.

For the year thus far, seven people have lost their lives via vehicular accidents, including two teenage girls – aged 18 and 19 – who were involved in a serious accident last Saturday along the Castries-Gros Islet Highway.

As an Association, we believe that the matter of road safety should be made a priority at all times given the devastating outcomes that can result in its absence. We, therefore, urge all motorists to make it a rule of ensuring that they follow safety procedures when using the roads.

The Association’s concern also stems from the fact that many of our members are also motorists and must use the roads. Moreover, our members are often faced with the task of reporting these tragic incidents. Inasmuch as our duty is to report, we believe that tragedies should always be avoided.

In light of the recent vehicular accidents that have resulted in loss of life and injury, we extend our condolences and wishes for a speedy recovery to all affected.

However, we stress the need that no stone should be left unturned to ensure that greater emphasis is placed on road safety.

MASL also expresses sincere condolences to Donavan Williams, Permanent Secretary in the Department of Youth & Sports and his wife Jacky — the former having enjoyed a close relationship with the media for a number of years.

The Association also mourns with Trevor “Jah-T” Anthony, a long-time member of the local production and entertainment industry.

In addition, MASL is deeply concerned with what appears to be the proliferation of graphic images from accidents and other gruesome scenes circulating via social media and instant messaging platforms.

As an Association, we would like to appeal to the public to desist from this insensitive and abhorrent practice, which in many cases adds the proverbial salt to the wounds of the bereaved.