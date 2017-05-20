‘Little Stars’ On Show Tomorrow

Share this

















OVER 65 of the island’s new generation of athletes currently attending the “Little Stars” Preschool in La Clery will converge on the Sab Sporting Facility for the school’s third annual sporting event tomorrow.

The four-hour sports and fun activities will start from 1:00 p.m. as students, teachers and parents compete in a number of fun-filled events.

Defending champions, Amazon House, with the likes of Caleb Leon, Shelbi Eugen, Kaelan Haywood, Tayane Antoine, Kaylee Alexander, Dante Thomas, and Tristan Jn. Baptiste, will be going all out to retain their title.

Robin House is also expected to come out in their numbers to dethrone Amazona House. The likes of Kyle Mitchel, Joshua Charles, Daeja Mathurin, Caleb Emmanuel, Aaron Yang, Sallieann Charles, Jann-Kay Weekes, along with their parents and the rest of the Robin squad, are expected to be in the thick of things.

Also keeping a close eye on the top spot is Humming Bird House with the likes of Nickaya Dupal, Jaydan Hippolyte, Xander Brown, Omar Jules, Adorie Cenac, Hailley Julien and Zoya Gabriel.

Equally, Flamingo House cannot be counted out with Naomi Louis, Gia Joseph, Tru Imbert, Jada Jeremie, Zana Auguste, Amaya Joseph, Neyah Jawahir, Megan Francis, along with their parents and teachers, in their ranks.

The young athletes have been going through their paces with Coach Michael Biscette, a national long distance athlete and a member of the Road Busters Club. He told The VOICE that Sunday’s event will include lots of fun and that the children are all excited.

Administrator at the school, Jeanel Weekes-Esimaje, indicated that it will be an afternoon of fun for the young ones and not a competitive event. The students will be put through their own paces where they can enjoy themselves. Likewise, the teachers and parents will be on show. The children will have an opportunity to see their parents compete in the 50-metre.

The programme of events includes three-legged races, corn stack, foot bowling, lime and spoon, sleepy cone race, jump cone hurdle race, pirate hunt, sack race and 50-metre sprints.