Little Stars Fun Sports ‘Impressive’

JUST over a hundred energetic students from Little Stars Preschool in La Clery along with their parents, teachers and Coach Trevor Daniel were on the pitch at the Sab Facility last Sunday exhibiting their talent in a fun sports day.

The children took part in events such as 40-metre dash, corn stack, sack race, foot bowling and — with the shortage of lime, they proved to be innovative — the onion and spoon event.

The friendly rivalry among the youngsters gave a clear indication that there is hope for the future of sports in Saint Lucia. Even finally medaling at the Olympics, perhaps.

School Administrator Cynthia Weekes spoke to The VOICE about the event.

“The sports day was a tremendous success. The parents came out in their numbers to see the children participate in the various fun sports on the day’s programme,” she said.

Four houses, named after local birds, were represented at the event: Robin, Amazona, Flamingo and Humming Bird.

Weekes noted that the three-hour-long event was not a competition but was just to encourage the children to participate in sports.

“We want to start the developmental aspect of sports at the learning intuition at an early age. Sports are a healthy pursuit for young people and that is why we encourage the holistic development of our children,” she explained.

With moderate structural work still ongoing at the learning institution, Weekes said that very soon the school will be having its swimming extravaganza at the facility in La Clery after the completion of a swimming pool.