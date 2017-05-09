Let The Rhythms FLOW

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – FLOW is the official platinum sponsor of the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival which kicks off with Saint Lucia Jazz from May 11–14.

June will see the staging of a Roots & Soul Festival dedicated to new trends in reggae, afropunk and R&B, to be followed by Saint Lucia Carnival in July. The Saint Lucia Food & Rum Festival will follow. This gastronomic festival will bring together chefs, wine connoisseurs, rum fanatics and foodies from the Caribbean, North America, Europe and Asia. World famous Saint Lucian chefs Nina Compton and Doran Payne will feature prominently in the Food & Rum Festival which will include culinary demonstrations, rum and wine tastings, dining events and experiences, and musical performances.

Also slated for the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival this year is the Country & Blues Festival, which will reflect the diversity and longevity of two musical genres that act as powerful storytellers and draw strong parallels to Saint Lucian folk traditions.

The Arts & Heritage Festival in October will coincide with Creole Heritage Month. Culminating with JounenKwéyòl, this month-long festival will celebrate St. Lucia’s cultural, ethnic and artistic heritage, with a variety of performances, seminars, lectures, culinary experiences, street parties, and art exhibitions.

As platinum sponsor of the series of festivals under the Soleil Saint Lucia brand, FLOW has committed support to Events Company of St. Lucia Inc. by providing valuable resources for the staging of Soleil. This includes the provision of telecoms services at festival venues, including high-speed Internet and Wi-Fi for use by event organizers, performers and patrons to allow them to share the experience with family and friends in real time.

General Manager of FLOW in Saint Lucia, Chris Williams, said: “We at FLOW are proud to come on board as platinum sponsor of the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival which sounds off with Saint Lucia Jazz. We have been associated with Saint Lucia Jazz from its inception. Our parent company, Cable & Wireless, was the original sponsor of Saint Lucia Jazz and we’re proud to continue that tradition. We look forward to an entertaining edition of Saint Lucia Jazz 2017 and an exciting summer of festivals under the Soleil Saint Lucia brand. We will work with the Events Company of St. Lucia Inc. to grow the festivals.”

Full details about Soleil – the Summer of Festivals can be found at www.soleilsaintlucia.com

For more information about the island of Saint Lucia, call 1-800-456-3984, or 1-888 4STLUCIA or visit http://www.stlucia.org/.