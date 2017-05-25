Let The Government Work

By Minerva Bicette

FOR some time now, I’ve been listening to the news bulletins and the Opposition and I must say that as a young citizen of St. Lucia, I would love to speak out.

The UWP came to power on June 6, 2016. Before this said date, the country was governed by SLP, which had the country in a mess. No one was on their backs in their first year in government. They gave UWP so much talk about the Olympic Stadium and the St. Jude Hospital whereas the hospital was close to completion under the UWP. They took office in 2011 and instead of completing the hospital, they added more cost to it and up to this day it has not been opened.

Vieux Fort a real ghost town: no more Plantation Restaurant, no more Palace House, no more business in the town. Laborie nothing to talk about.

Between 2011 and 2016, St. Lucia was in turmoil. Now we have a government to take this country from this turmoil and make it what it suppose to be, SLP is making it look like corruption.

My young people of St. Lucia, let’s think of betterment for ourselves and our country. It’s not every time we ought to depend on our Ministers! Opportunities are coming towards us; let’s all grasp it. Let’s not be deceived by all those lies from the Opposition.

DSH Project is one of the many. How can a project be built here in St. Lucia and St. Lucians are not being employed? Ridiculous! SLP makes us believe in their LIES, LIES, LIES. Kenny Anthony represented Vieux Fort for 20 years. Name ten things you are contented with in his time. You can’t. SLP needs to keep shut, sit and observe the improvements being done.

If I were to make any decision as to which party I would stick with, it would be the UWP. I have been observing from Parliament, the Opposition’s arrogant and condescending tone of voice, the lack of transparency, negligence, mistrust, and the list goes on.

When UWP was in opposition, they never interfered unduly — not until June 6, 2016 when we young people took to the polls.

All the protesters against projects, look at them clearly, young people. They know where they stand. They have their homes, food on their tables and they are using us to carry their placards.

This government is NOT — and I repeat — is NOT a corrupt government; they are there for the people of this country. We need to give them time to do what’s best for us. Let’s not listen to the Opposition and focus on a brighter future for our children family and country. Let’s rally with the UWP. Let’s support Government projects. Let’s open our eyes.