Junior Achievement’s 6th Power Breakfast A Success

PRESS RELEASE – The 6th annual Power Breakfast fundraiser hosted by Junior Achievement Director and Alumnus, Kaluwa Maitre-Avril, was held at the Finance Administrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine on Thursday, April 26.

The event sponsored by Axcel Finance Ltd. attracted approximately 25 executives from the corporate sector, JA Directors, Chamber of Commerce members, alumni, JA volunteers, participating students and the media.

In her welcome address, Avril spoke about the benefits of the programme, not only to students but also to employers, saying, “The Junior Achievement programme provides entrepreneurship and workforce readiness skills to students, thereby increasing their employability. Investing in Junior Achievement is investing in your future employees.”

During the 90-minute event, JA personnel shared their experiences and spoke of the impact of the programme on their lives and career choices. On display were Junior Achievement Company products developed over the years and attendees got the opportunity to play the Junior Achievement Smart Math game developed by the Bocage Secondary School.