Inter-Commercial Futsal Results

PRESS RELEASE – THE Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Inter-Commercial House Futsal League competition began with much excitement and rivalry. The following are results from matches played over the weekend.

In Group C:

Friday, May 19: Flow went up against WLBL. Flow edged out WLBL 6 goals to 5.

In Group C:

Friday, May 19: 1st National Bank took on Blueprint Entertainment. 1st National Bank beat Blueprint Entertainment 3 goals to 0.

In Group D:

Friday, May 19: St. Lucia Teachers Union faced Renwick. Former champions St. Lucia Teachers Union dominated the match with a total of 6 goals while Renwick struggled to get on the board.

In Group D:

Friday, May 19: Windjammer went up against C.O. Williams. Windjammer emerged winners with 9 goals to C.O. Williams’s 1.

In Group B:

Saturday, May 20: PCD Lucozade went up against BOSL. PCD Lucozade were winners with 3 goals as BOSL struggled to get on the board.

In Group A:

Saturday, May 20: Ministry of Infrastructure took on WASCO. Ministry of Infrastructure was on fire beating out WASCO 5 goals to 4.

In Group A:

Saturday, May 20: LUCELEC faced PCD Magnum. LUCELEC dominated the match with a total of 7 goals beating out PCD Magnum’s 2 goals.

In Group B:

Saturday, May 20: Ark Teleservices went up against Guardsman. Ark Teleservices emerged winners with 3 goals to Guardsman’s 2.

Matches continue this Friday with

• Renwick vs. Windjammer 6:30pm

• St. Lucia Teacher’s Union vs. C.O. Williams 7:30pm

• St. Lucia Teacher’s Credit Cooperative Ltd. vs. LUCELEC 8:30pm

• Flow vs. 1st National Bank 9:30pm

All games are played at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Entry fee is $5.00 dollars per person. Everyone is encouraged to come out and support.