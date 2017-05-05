Increased CVQ Certification Drive Underway

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Government of Saint Lucia in collaboration with the World Bank Group launched the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) Framework on January 10, 2017 as part of the dialogue and recommendations emanating from the Caribbean Growth Forum (CGF) Initiative.

The RRI is an innovative process that has been used all over the world in various sectors to deal with issues that are large-scale and complex. The approach creates a ‘controlled’ high pressure environment where teams discover their creativity to do things in new and better ways to deliver results on specific goals within 100 days through experimentation and learning.

Three teams from the private and public sectors are currently piloting the RRI approach on the following reforms:

1. Improving procedures for construction permitting.

Goal: To reduce the average time to process commercial developments by 25 days

(i.e. 116 to 91 days) by April 30, 2017

2. Improve the safety and reliability of the public transport system.

Focus Area: Enhance the transport sector’s efficiency and safety.

Goal: Identify specific needs to structure a targeted rollout plan for an electronic bus fare collection by April, 2017

3. Increase the number of individuals trained to Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Level 3.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Working Group is seeking to address the challenge of slow uptake of people accessing the CVQ in St. Lucia, particularly at Level 3 and beyond. It plans to increase the number of people certified in the CVQ through business support organizations by 20% within the 100-day period.

The group has been working assiduously to sensitize organizations about the CVQ through consultations and other media. Some of the entities reached in this manner include the St. Lucia Bakers Association, St. Lucia Refrigeration and Air Condition Association, WINERA, St. Lucia Employers Federation, St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce and St. Lucia Allied Health Council. All of the organizations have responded positively and many of them have registered their members for assessment and certification.

Additional information on the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Certification process and its benefits to the Saint Lucian economy will follow in subsequent articles.