Grassroots Programme Ends Productive Session Of Cricket

THE WICB Northern Cluster Grassroots Cricket Programme, home to New West Indies Female Selectee 16-year-old Qiana Joseph, conducted yet another exciting and productive session of cricket development last Saturday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

According to Head Coach Alton Crafton, this cricket development programme caters for any interested young aspiring cricketer between ages of 5 and 19 and takes place at the DSCG on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Over 75 young enthusiastic and energetic aspiring cricketers were involved in what was clearly an enjoyable session of cricket development.

Some of the main activities included warm-up using fun activities, catching exercises/drills, the fundamentals of running between the wickets, batting drills/activities, and Gros Islet Under-19 Cricket Team preparation with captain Dane Edward and mini cricket matches.

Crafton thanked all those who made the weekend activities the great success it was, including the coaches Vernillius Gabriel, RoselinePreville and Dane Edward, together with NariusAuguste and crew, for their logistical support.