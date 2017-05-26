Government Offers Condolences Following Manchester Explosion

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – SAINT Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has described the attack on Monday in Manchester, England as horrific and an attack against peace in the world. The attack has left 22 people dead and over 50 injured.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we extend condolences to the British following this horrific and heartless attack in Manchester which took so many innocent lives of children and adults simply enjoying a concert,” said Prime Minister Chastanet.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia, we express deep sorrow and offer sympathy at this time to the people of Manchester and all the families affected by this heinous act. We also extend our sympathies to the staff of the British High Commission here in Saint Lucia and to our friends in the United Kingdom. Our thoughts are with you at this time.”

While condemning the attack, the Prime Minister also expressed solidarity in the fight against acts of terror.

Said the Prime Minister: “We stand with Britain at this time and condemn this act and all acts of terror.”