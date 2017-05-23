Fuel Price Adjustment

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and diesel have been changed.

The retail price for LPG 20-, 22-, and 100-lbs. cylinders and kerosene remain unchanged.

The price changes take effect from Monday, May 22, 2017.

• Gasoline – from $2.58 to $2.61 per litre OR from $11.73 to $11.88 per gallon

• Diesel from $2.32 to $2.35 per litre OR $10.54 to $10.67 per gallon

• 20-Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) LPG remains unchanged at $30.49 per cylinder

• 22-Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) LPG remains unchanged at $33.82 per cylinder

• 100-Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) LPG remains unchanged at $188.52 per cylinder

• Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, June12, 2017.